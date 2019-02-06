Child raped in park by teen she met on Facebook, court told

A jury watched a recording of a police interview with a 12-year-old girl who claimed she was raped by an older boy she met on Facebook.

The girl said she met the boy in the park in north Belfast a couple of days after they became friends on Facebook, and that just minutes after they met he pulled her into a wooded area where he sexually assaulted and raped her.

At the time of the alleged offence on May 17, 2017, the accused was 16. The girl was 12, but told the boy she was 14, which was also stated on her Facebook account.

In the interview played to Belfast Crown Court, the girl said that after meeting the boy in the park, he asked her: "Do you want to do stuff?" She replied: "No."

She said he then pulled her into a wooded area, and said to her: "Just try it and if you don't like it we will stop."

The girl alleges the boy sexually assaulted her before raping her. It ended when they heard people close by, and he ran off.

She said the entire incident lasted around five minutes, and that during it she was saying no and asking him to stop.

Later, after her father was informed, police were called and the girl was medically examined and interviewed. In the interview, she confirmed that her Facebook page said she was 14. She told police: "He asked me what age I was and I lied. I said I was 14."

When the accused was arrested, he initially denied that he had sex with the girl. However, he later 'confessed' to having intercourse with her, but denied raping or sexually assaulting her.

