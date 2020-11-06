Child pornography found on phone of partygoer who allegedly sexually assaulted four-year-old boy

Gardaí seized Mr Andrade's phone, which was found to have child pornography on it.

A HOUSE party-goer accused of sexually assaulting a four-year-old boy was chased away by the mother, but dropped a phone that was later discovered to have child pornography on it, a court heard.

Diego Andrade (23) was arrested after gardaí found the phone at the scene, containing a video of sexual activity between two children.

The incident allegedly happened when he “tagged along” with a friend to a party at an apartment in central Dublin, days after Level 5 lockdown came into effect.

Judge Bryan Smyth refused to grant Mr Andrade bail at Dublin District Court and remanded him in custody to a date next week.

The accused, of no fixed address, is charged with sexual assault and possession and distribution of child pornography.

Detective Garda Tracy O’Reilly said Mr Andrade made no reply to the charges after caution and the DPP had directed trial on indictment.

Objecting to bail, she cited the nature and seriousness of the charges and said it was alleged the accused had sexually assaulted a male child aged four.

It was alleged he was “caught in the act by the child’s mother and chased away” but left his phone at the scene on fleeing.

The accused’s phone was seized by investigating gardaí and, on examination, a video was found on the phone which showed two children engaged in sexual activity.

Mr Andrade admitted he had watched the video and “freely admitted” forwarding it on to three other people, the garda alleged.

The accused is a Bolivian national who arrived in Ireland in 2018 on a student visa, and registered with the Garda National Immigration Bureau in March 2019.

He was expelled from college due to lack of attendance and had told gardaí he intended to travel to Spain to reside with his mother, Det Gda O'Reilly said.

She believed the accused had no ties to this jurisdiction and was a flight risk and a “danger to the general public” if granted bail.

Applying for bail, defence solicitor Emer O’Sullivan asked the garda if it was correct that the accused, who is presumed innocent, had been invited to a party on the night.

“He met a friend who was going to a party and he kind of tagged along,” Det Gda O’Reilly said.

Judge Smyth refused bail and remanded Mr Andrade in custody to appear in Cloverhill District Court on November 11.

