Child molester surgeon's victims to be spared court

More than 100 lawsuits against former surgeon Michael Shine, a religious order and the HSE over alleged sexual assaults are to go into mediation.

The disgraced ex-consultant, convicted last year of indecently assaulting two schoolboys in the 1970s, is facing a raft of civil actions for damages over his conduct while working at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Six lead cases have been selected by the High Court to proceed, one of which has already been set down for a jury trial.

However, the proceedings, which were expected to be lengthy and expensive, may now be avoided.

The Irish Independent has learned that an agreement has been reached for a senior legal figure to act as a mediator in all of the cases, which involve allegations dating between 1964 and 1995, when Shine retired.

The mediation process will begin in the coming weeks.

The complainants are being represented by Dublin law firm Galligan Johnston. Liability has not been accepted by Shine (86), the Medical Missionaries of Mary, which ran the hospital while he worked there, or the HSE, which later bought the hospital.

Complainants were aged between six and young adulthood when they allege they were molested by Shine.

While compensation claims may end up being covered by insurance, an indemnity fund containing more than €5m could also come into play.

The so-called "Shine fund" was set up by agreement with the religious order when the hospital was purchased by the former North Eastern Health Board in 1997.

At the time, State authorities were aware of around 60 complaints against Shine and wanted to be indemnified by the Medical Missionaries of Mary against potential claims.

Under the agreement, some IR£1.6m of the IR£5.5m purchase price was set aside so the order could pay damages and costs arising from future claims.

The fund, managed by law firm Arthur Cox, has never been touched. According to publicly available records, it was valued at €4.9m in December 2015.

Previously, another raft of claims involving 112 complainants was settled out of court by the religious order's insurers, Allianz, in 2012. The settlement is believed to have exceeded €8m.

Shine is on bail pending an appeal. Formal claims about him were first made to gardaí in 1994 and conveyed to the health board in 1995.

An independent review group was subsequently told by the hospital's management board that it was not aware of previous complaints about him.

However, enquiries revealed two verbal complaints were made, one prior to 1977 and another in 1982 or 1983.

There were no written records of either incident.

They came to light after nuns who had formerly held senior positions in the hospital were tracked down while on missionary duties in Africa.

According to an account a nun gave of the latter incident, it involved a 12-year-old boy with a jaw injury who claimed to have been subjected to a full examination and interfered with. The matter was considered closed after a nun warned Shine about his behaviour.

