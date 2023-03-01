| 7.1°C Dublin

Close

Child abuse images discovered on man’s phone when he handed it to gardaí to investigate his own online harassment, court hears

Davin Tinton Expand

Close

Davin Tinton

Davin Tinton

Davin Tinton

Andrew Phelan

Gardaí discovered child abuse images on a Dublin man’s phone when he handed it in to them to investigate his own claims of online harassment, it is alleged.

According to prosecutors, Davin Tinton (31) had reported that he was being harassed on Facebook when gardaí found the five images on his phone.

Most Watched

Privacy