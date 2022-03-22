Chief Justice urges consideration of litigation funding reform

The Chief Justice has identified reform of third party litigation funding, currently largely prohibited, as a possible means through which access to justice can be improved.

Third party funding generally involves private financial backing being provided to a plaintiff so they can afford to take a case, but the practice is only permitted in Ireland in a small number of circumstances.

Mr Justice Donal O’Donnell said consideration of the reform and regulation of third party funding models was one of a number of areas in which efforts could be made to improve access to justice.

He said there had to be a recognition that it was not enough to provide courtrooms and judges when “ordinary citizens, or indeed, substantial businesses” face many barriers that limit their capacity to bring disputes to court and obtain a speedy and fair resolution.

Mr Justice O’Donnell was speaking at Ballymun Community Law Centre, where he launched of a report on a conference held last year by the Chief Justice’s Working Group on Access to Justice.

“I think it is now better understood that progress in this area involves careful work by those who are attempting to simplify court procedures, voluntary groups providing advice and assistance, private practitioners providing services sometimes pro bono, and perhaps consideration of the reform and regulation of third party funding models for private litigation,” he said.

Third party funding is subject to the rules of maintenance and champerty. Maintenance is the funding of litigation in which the funder has no interest, while champerty is the funding of litigation in exchange for a share of the proceeds.

Although such rules have been abolished in most other common law jurisdictions, both remain criminal offences in Ireland. This means professional “for profit” litigation funding is unlawful.

At present the only types of third party funding allowed are where the funder has a legitimate interest in the proceedings, such as a shareholder in a company involved, or is an insurer who provides cover to plaintiffs to protect them if their litigation is unsuccessful.

In 2020, a civil law review group headed by former High Court President Peter Kelly said third party funding may facilitate access to justice for poorly-resourced claimants who, in the absence of a comprehensive civil legal aid system, may not otherwise be able to pursue a claim.

It also saw merit in allowing third party funding being available to liquidators, receivers and administrators for the administration of insurers, and trustees in bankruptcy to fund proceedings intended to increase the pool of assets available to creditors.

However, it also expressed concern about the potential for incentivising dubious claims and stopped short of recommending its wider use, pending the outcome of an examination by the Law Reform Commission.

The affordability of litigation in Ireland has long been considered a major barrier to accessing the courts.

The Chief Justice’s predecessor Mr Justice Frank Clarke identified a “poverty trap” whereby some people who cannot reasonably be expected to fund litigation are deemed to earn too much to qualify for legal aid.

At the report launch, Mr Justice O’Donnell said the working group would be focussing on the legal aid system this year.

The move is likely to put further pressure on the Department of Justice to agree to the expansion of the civil legal aid scheme, which critics say is too narrow and difficult to qualify for under current means test criteria.

The report outlined research from Professor Trevor Farrow of Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto which found the benefits of investing in justice far outweigh the costs.

He suggested the benefits include more efficient courts, lower unemployment, lower eviction rates, reduced homelessness, and reduced government spending on social assistance and healthcare.