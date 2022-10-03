Two 14-year-old boys suspected of being the drivers of stolen cars that rammed a Garda vehicle in west Dublin are due to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

A third teen will also appear in court in relation to the incident, while a fourth will be dealt with via the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

The incident happened in Cherry Orchard last month during which three stolen vehicles were driven erratically around the area in front of a large crowd.

When gardaí in a patrol car responded, two of the stolen vehicles were driven into the vehicle after being egged on by a crowd before gardaí were forced to retreat.

In the aftermath of the incident, the two female officers reported unfit for work with one of them saying through the Garda Representative Association (GRA) that the incident was daunting.

On Monday morning, gardaí carried out several searches across west Dublin and arrested four juveniles, including two 14-year-olds suspected of being the drivers of the cars involved.

Independent.ie understands that both juveniles have come to the attention of gardaí in recent times for car thefts in Dublin.

This evening gardai confirmed that three of the youths arrested will appear before the Children’s Court on Tuesday morning. A fourth teen will be dealt with through the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

Gardaí had previously conducted searches and seized phones and clothing following the incident, which was caught on video which was widely shared on social media.

Following the ramming incident, one of the gardaí in the patrol car said in statement, released through the GRA: “I’m alive, that’s the main thing.

"It was so daunting to see a mob baying for our car to be rammed.”

Concerns have been raised at the level of garda resources in the area to cope with the significant anti-social behaviour that has left residents terrified.