A five year old girl who was trapped under a gate while playing with friends died of head injuries, an inquest has heard.

'Cherished and adored' girl (5) died of head injuries after gate collapsed on her while she was playing with friends

Sienna Joyce, from The Ward, Ashbourne, Co Meath died on June 27 2016. Gardai will submit a file in relation to the child’s death to the Director of Public Prosecution within days, Dublin Coroner’s Court heard.

Little Sienna, who was described by her cousin Kellie Joyce at her funeral as 'beautiful, cherished and adored' was rushed to Temple Street Children’s Hospital following the accident, where she was pronounced dead by Dr Roisin McNamara. The little girl had been playing when the gate collapsed on her near her home at Wotton Bridge, The Ward between Finglas and Ashbourne, when the tragedy happened.

Her grandfather David Joyce Senior identified her remains in hospital following her death. In his deposition, Mr Joyce Senior said he identified his granddaughter to Sergeant Peter Hayde of Finglas Garda Station in hospital at 10 o’clock that night. Sgt Hayde said he remained at Temple Street Children’s Hospital and spent some time with the family, including the child’s father David Joyce, that night.

“He was clearly very distraught at the passing of his daughter,” Sgt Hayde said. A post-mortem examination conducted by pathologist Dr Deirdre Devaney gave the cause of death as severe head injuries. Read More: 'Sienna’s death tore at our hearts' - Family's devastation as beautiful girl (5) dies after being hit by gate at home

Inspector Seamus D’Alton of Store Street Garda station appeared on behalf of Gardai in Ashbourne seeking a six month adjournment of the inquest. “The investigation file is nearly completed and will be submitted in the coming days,” Insp D’Alton said. The inquest was adjourned under section 25 subsection 1 of the Coroner’s Act for further mention on June 14 2018.

Sienna, who had just finished her first year of school, was related to little Logan Joyce (4), who died tragically at the Nationally Aquatic Centre in July 2012.

