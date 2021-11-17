Chef who performed sex act on himself in M&S toilet says 'something came over him'

A CHEF who performed a sex act on himself and grabbed an undercover garda’s bottom in the toilets at a shop has had his case adjourned for an updated probation report.

Bruno Da Silva (32) carried out the lewd act in a Dublin city centre Marks & Spencer bathroom when “something came over him”, a court heard.

Da Silva, of Fort Ostman, Crumlin, pleaded guilty to engaging in an act of public masturbation and offensive behaviour of a sexual nature at the store at Mary Street on June 16 this year.

The plea was heard in July and came back before Dublin District Court today for a probation report.

Judge Bryan Smyth had ordered it “to explain why the accused would engage in this type of behaviour”.

After the judge read the report, defence barrister Donal Pattison asked him to adjourn the case for a “fuller assessment” by the probation service.

“This case has had a major impact on Mr Da Silva, he is not taking it lightly,” Mr Pattison said.

The accused also had €400 to offer to the court, he said.

The judge adjourned the case to May next year, remanding the accused on continuing bail.

Previously, Garda Seamus Donoghue said a plainclothes officer went into the male bathrooms at the shop and when he turned around, the accused was behind him.

Da Silva had produced was performing a sex act in front of the garda, the court heard.

As the garda walked by him, the accused “grabbed the bottom of the plainclothes garda”, Gda Donoghue said.

The garda produced his ID and there was also a second garda in the toilets.

The accused stopped what he was doing and covered himself up.

He was arrested at the scene, apologised and cooperated fully with gardaí. He had not been aware the people in the toilet were gardaí.

Da Silva came to Ireland from Brazil four years ago and worked as a chef most of the time but had recently been employed as a general operative.

He had been having a very bad time during the pandemic.

“He was in Marks & Spencer and something came over him,” his solicitor Paddy McGarry had said, asking the judge not to convict the accused.

Da Silva “didn’t mean to distress anyone” but “got confused and read the signals wrong”.