Chef tried to break into Garda Headquarters, court hears

A CHEF attempted to break into Garda Headquarters in Dublin's Phoenix Park during his arrest for public order offences, a court has heard.

Andrew Morris (33), of Milltown Road, Dublin 16, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday.

Gardaí charged him with being intoxicated to the extent he was a danger to himself and others and failing to provide his name and address.

He was also charged with criminal damage, by spitting on a cell door after he was taken to Blanchardstown garda station.

He appeared before Judge Dermot Simms at a weekend sitting of Dublin District Court.

Garda Glen Farrell told the court Mr Morris made replies to the charges: "f***ing s***, burst the head off you, f*** off". He also said the accused then "punched a cell door".

The garda did not object to bail but asked the court to impose conditions.

"He was attempting to break into Garda HQ at time of arrest," the officer added.

Mr Morris then said: "I apologise for last night, judge."

He told the court he returned to Ireland nine weeks ago and took up work at a Dublin bar and restaurant.

Judge Simms set bail in his bond of €250.

He ordered him to obey a curfew, remain sober and stay away from the Garda HQ.

Mr Morris, who has not yet pleaded, must come back to court in January.



