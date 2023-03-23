| 9.1°C Dublin

Chef told Gardaí two other men killed homeless father found dismembered at abandoned house

Frankie Dunne Expand

Frankie Dunne

Ralph Riegel

A CHEF who denies the murder of a homeless man told gardaí he was not sure the events surrounding the death of Francis 'Frankie' Dunne (64) were actually real - and went back to an address in Cork to try to clarify it.

Ionut Cosmin Nicolescu (30) has insisted Mr Dunne - whose decapitated and dismembered body was discovered in the garden of a derelict house - was killed by two armed men, one of whom sounded Irish, and who also threatened him.

