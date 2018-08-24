Chef awarded €19,240 for unfair dismissal claiming campaign of bullying and harassment

A female hotel chef has stated that her husband took his own life after being subject to a campaign of bullying and she couldn’t let the same thing happen to her.

The chef made her comments during a Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) hearing where she has been awarded €19,240 for unfair dismissal.

The woman left her employment as a breakfast chef at the hotel on August 7 2017 as she was fearful of her own safety at work and could no longer wait for her employer to do anything about it.

WRC Adjudication Officer, Niamh O’Carroll Kelly found that in the circumstances it was reasonable for the chef to leave her job.

Ms O’Carroll Kelly also found that the woman’s employer breached its legal obligations to provide the chef with a safe working environment.

Ms O’Carroll Kelly also found that the chef was subject to abusive and threatening behaviour on numerous occasions by other employees of the hotel firm.

The Adjudication Officer also stated that the chef complained about her situation to her manager on numerous occasions and even went so far as to give the manager the bullying and harassment policy but still nothing was done.

Ms O’Carroll Kelly said that she also complained to the owners about it and despite assurances that something would be done, nothing was.

The chef told the hearing that her husband took his own life two and half years ago after being subject to a campaign of bullying and she couldn’t let the same thing happen to her.

In her uncontested evidence at the WRC hearing, the chef outlined a catalogue of incidents at the hotel where she feared for her own safety.

She said that one morning when she turned up for work, she found about 10 men in the bar. They were friends of the owner’s girlfriend, the manager.

She said that they were very drunk as they had been there all night and that she was frightened.

The woman said that she was frightened of two girls employed by the hotel who had been verbally abusive towards her.

She said that she had been to the Gardai to explain the situation in case something was to happen to her.

The chef said that her confidence was shattered and that she was still afraid of the girls involved.

She also told of how on June 7, 2017 the sheriff and the Gardaí came in looking for the manager/owners where the sheriff explained that he was here to take item to the value of €21,000 and showed her a legal document.

Representatives from the hotel failed to turn up at the WRC hearing to give evidence in the case.

