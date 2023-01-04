| 11.1°C Dublin

Chef accused of throwing cup of urine in garda’s face while detained at Co Clare station

Joel Lonia was also before the court for theft charges at the Ennis branch of Penney’s. When charged, the accused replied ‘suck my d**k’

Gordon Deegan

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed that the case against a 32-year old chef accused of throwing a cup of urine into the face of a Garda at Ennis Garda Station be heard in the district court.

Joel Lonia of no fixed abode has remained in prison on remand since December 12th in connection with the assault of two Gardai while being detained at Ennis Garda Station in the early hours of December 12th.

