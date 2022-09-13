Charlie Chawke appeals planning refusal of shipping container cafe that ‘caters to those at risk of Covid-19’

Publican Charlie Chawke is appealing the decision over his Box’d Coffee kiosk at The Goat bar and grill in south Dublin

Publican Charlie Chawke is contesting a decision by local planners to refuse planning retention for an outdoor cafe and ancillary elements at the site of The Goat pub in Goatstown, south Dublin.

This follows Mr Chawke’s Charjon Investments Ltd lodging an appeal to An Bord Pleanála against the decision by Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council to refuse planning retention for the outdoor coffee kiosk 'Box’d Coffee’, located in a repurposed shipping container.

The scheme also includes outdoor seating, signage and a series of ancillary elements providing outdoor entertainment for pub customers including a large outdoor TV screen at The Goat.

The council refused planning permission for the structures after finding that the visual impact of the additional restaurant/take-away structures, coffee shop container, marquee with outdoor seating and large TV are out of keeping with the area.

In the appeal lodged on behalf of Charjon Investments, planning consultants Tom Phillips & Associates point out that “the shipping container usage in several similar settings in Ireland was used during the Covid-19 lockdowns as exempted developments”.

The consultants state: “Whereas the allowance has expired, Covid has not. Many patrons are comfortable sitting out using the facility which must be re-iterated trades only until 4pm each day.”

The appeal states that the repurposed shipping container for a food/beverage use “is innovative and an environmentally conscious alternative to a permanent structure”.

It also states that The Goat site already serves a civic function where children and their guardians wander in to see the donkeys, Connemara ponies and the eponymous goats.

The appeal states that the outdoor element of the development “caters to individuals and groups in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and people who are at a high risk of serious illness and fatality”.

Mr Phillips also states that Box’D Coffee was first opened for business during the height of Covid-19.

“It provides a high quality, open space meeting point for members of the public to gather and socialise in a safe and responsible manner,” he said.

Mr Phillip states that Covid-19 “is still a global problem” with many members of the public considered at high risk of serious infection.

The appeal says “the provision of amenities and services that can cater according to this reality remains critical to facilities for the needs of the local community and the patrons of the Goat public house”.

Mr Philips said that he does not know how the council can justify its refusal of permission.

The operation of Box’D Coffee can continue pending An Bord Pleanála making a decision in the case. However, if the appeals board refuses planning permission, Mr Chawke faces the prospect of having to remove the structures.

Speaking after the council refusal last month, Mr Chawke stated that he was confident that the appeal will be successful.

“We are providing a service. Covid-19 is still there and people are happy having their coffee out in the open. They are happy getting the service and we are happy giving it,” he said.

“We are in business to give a service and to give employment and that is what we are trying to do and I wish to God that we would be allowed to do it.”