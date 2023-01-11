| 8°C Dublin

Enoch Burke (centre, back) arriving to the High Court with his parents (front), Sean and Martina Burke. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Enoch Burke (centre, back) arriving to the High Court with his parents (front), Sean and Martina Burke. Photo: Collins Courts

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

There were chaotic scenes in court as relatives of Enoch Burke shouted at a judge today during his application for an injunction restraining a school from holding disciplinary proceedings or sacking him.

Heated comments were directed at Mr Justice Conor Dignam by the teacher’s sister, solicitor Ammi Burke, and mother Martina after the judge announced shortly after 3.50pm that he would have to adjourn for the day at 4pm, the normal time the court rises.

