Challenge to ban on selling products containing psychoactive cannabis ingredient is thrown out

The High Court has dismissed a test action challenging Ireland's outright ban on the sale of any products containing the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis.

Mr Justice Alex Owens was satisfied that businessman Andrius Bogusas was not entitled to rely on a section of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU (TFEU) - allowing for the free movement of goods - to import or sell hemp oil products that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the the psychoactive constituent of cannabis, in Ireland.

The judge also said that Mr Bogusas, of Crowe Street, Dundalk Co Louth, who wanted to import and sell products with a small amount of THC, was also not entitled to an order requiring the Minister for Health to revisit the current restrictions on substances that contain any amount of THC.

The judge said that Ireland and other member states are parties to various Conventions on Narcotic Drugs, including the 1971 Convention on Psychotropic Substances.

Irish Law relating to the permitted use of THC, which largely bans the substance from being offered for sale in any concentration, conforms with the requirements of the 1971 convention, he said.

The State was therefore precluded by the 1971 convention from permitting what Mr Bogusas wanted, he said.

Even if Articles of the TFEU were to be treated as "presumptively applicable" to the selling of hemp oil containing THC in Ireland because it is allowed in other EU countries, the judge said that the evidence before the court had shown the dangers associated with THC and the "present regulatory regime is justified."

The action arose over the seizure by Customs of Mr Bogusas’ goods, including oils, that he imported from Slovenia, on October 21, 2020, on the basis they were prohibited by national legislation.

Mr Bogusas, who wished to sell the products, claimed that the goods were legally made in another EU country, and contained less than 0.2pc THC,

He claimed that Items with that amount of THC do not constitute narcotic drugs.

He claimed that Ireland's 1977 Misuse of Drugs Act, contains an outright ban on all products containing any amount THC is contrary to EU laws concerning the free movement of goods.

He claimed that a decision of the Courts of Justice of the European Union allows products with less than 0.2pc THC to be manufactured and sold within the EU, and that such products cannot be completely banned.

He claimed such products can only be banned on public health grounds on the basis of up-to-date scientific data and assessments of said products.

The businessman’s proceedings were against the Minister for Health, Minister for Finance Ireland, the Attorney General, and the Revenue Commissioners.

The claims were denied, and the State respondents argued that THC is a controlled drug, which the State is fully entitled to prohibit.