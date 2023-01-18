| 0.8°C Dublin

Close

Celtic Tiger restaurateur Marcus Sweeney 'up to his oxters' in organised crime, High Court Judge says

Marcus Sweeney Expand
Katy French and Marcus Sweeney Expand

Close

Marcus Sweeney

Marcus Sweeney

Katy French and Marcus Sweeney

Katy French and Marcus Sweeney

/

Marcus Sweeney

Tim Healy

A High Court judge has described Celtic Tiger restaurateur Marcus Sweeney as “up to his oxters” in organised crime.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens made the comments when ruling on an application from the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) seeking to deem Co Meath lands linked to Mr Sweeney’s firm EWM Property Holdings Limited the proceeds of crime.

Most Watched

Privacy