| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Celebrity doctor sued by Arlene Foster over false tweet about affair was unaware case had reached hearing, court told

Defamation proceedings were brought against Dr Christian Jessen following categorically untrue social media allegations Ms Foster had an affair with a close protection police officer

Dr Christian Jessen. File photo. Photo: Felix Clay Expand

Close

Dr Christian Jessen. File photo. Photo: Felix Clay

Dr Christian Jessen. File photo. Photo: Felix Clay

Dr Christian Jessen. File photo. Photo: Felix Clay

Alan Erwin

A celebrity doctor sued by Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster over a false tweet about an extra-marital affair was unaware the case had reached hearing, the High Court in Belfast was told on Tuesday.

Television presenter Christian Jessen claims he never received legal documents or trial dates for the libel action.

Most Watched

Privacy