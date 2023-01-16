| 1.1°C Dublin

Close

CCTV shows murder accused dropping ‘axe-like tool’ after leaving victim’s home, trial hears

Kwok Ping Cheng (76) was beaten to death in his Dublin home

A garda outside the apartment at Robinson&rsquo;s Court, Cork Street, where Mr Kwok Ping Cheng's body was found (Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin) Expand

Close

A garda outside the apartment at Robinson&rsquo;s Court, Cork Street, where Mr Kwok Ping Cheng's body was found (Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin)

A garda outside the apartment at Robinson’s Court, Cork Street, where Mr Kwok Ping Cheng's body was found (Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin)

A garda outside the apartment at Robinson’s Court, Cork Street, where Mr Kwok Ping Cheng's body was found (Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin)

Ryan Dunne

CCTV evidence shows that the man on trial for the murder of 76-year-old Kwok Ping Cheng dropped “an axe-like tool” moments after leaving the victim’s home, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

The jury also heard today from Detective Garda Aidan Smylie that Oliver Doran (24), with an address at Sophia Housing, Cork Street, Dublin 8, spent around one hour and 13 minutes in Mr Cheng’s home after gaining access through a rear window.

Most Watched

Privacy