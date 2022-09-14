CCTV showed accounts clerk stealing €3,000 from safe and stuffing it in her pockets

A RESTAURANT accounts clerk stole €3,000 from the safe to allegedly help her family financially, a court heard.

Nataliya Svyrydenko (48) had intended repaying her employer but the shortfall was found before she could.

The case against her was adjourned for the production of a probation report.

Svyrydenko, from Ukraine and with an address at Beauparc Avenue, Clongriffin, pleaded guilty to theft.

Dublin District Court heard the offence happened at Beshoff’s, Howth, between October 18 and November 1 last year.

A complaint was made to gardaí that an ex-employee was involved in the theft of money.

Investigating gardaí viewed CCTV and the accused was seen taking around €3,000 in cash from the safe and placing it in her pocket.

Later that month, Svyrydenko went voluntarily to Raheny garda station and made a statement of admission before she was charged.

The accused had no previous convictions and the DPP consented to the case being dealt with in the district court.

Svyrydenko had worked as an accounts clerk, her solicitor said.

At the time, a relative had been diagnosed with cancer and another had died of Covid.

The accused was helping her family financially and the money was sent to them, he said.

Svyrydenko had intended to replenish it and when the shortfall was discovered, she contacted her employer and offered to make amends.

The money had since been paid back, her lawyer said.

The court heard the accused’s family had been torn apart by the war in Ukraine.

Her lawyer asked Judge Bryan Smyth to consider leaving the accused without a criminal conviction as her current work was garda vetted.

Adjourning the case, Judge Smyth said a victim impact statement would not be needed as the money was taken from a commercial premises.