CCTV showed accounts clerk stealing €3,000 from safe and stuffing it in her pockets

The court heard Nataliya Svyrydenko’s family had been torn apart by the war in Ukraine

Nataliya Svyrydenko stole €3k from a safe in Beshoffs, Howth Expand

Andrew Phelan

A RESTAURANT accounts clerk stole €3,000 from the safe to allegedly help her family financially, a court heard.

Nataliya Svyrydenko (48) had intended repaying her employer but the shortfall was found before she could.

