CCTV footage of moment man fatally shot shown in Freddie Thompson murder trial

CCTV footage showing the moment a Dublin man was shot six times and fatally injured has been shown in the trial of a man accused of his murder.

Freddie Thompson (37) is not alleged to have been the shooter, but he is alleged to have provided logistical support in the planning and execution of David Douglas.

The 55-year-old was shot six times in his partner’s shop at Bridgefoot Street, Dublin 8 on July 1, 2016 and was fatally injured. Mr Thompson, with an address at Loreto Road, Maryland, Dublin 8, has denied his murder.

Gardai have alleged that four vehicles were used in the murder of Mr Douglas - a silver Mercedes, which was the “murder vehicle”, a silver Suzuki Swift, and two ‘spotter’ cars, a blue Mitsubishi Mirage and a silver Ford Fiesta. The Mercedes was found burnt out at Spitalfields shortly after the killing, and it is alleged that the Suzuki was the ultimate getaway vehicle.

This morning before the Special Criminal Court, Garda Ciaran Byrne continued to lead the judges through CCTV footage, including CCTV from Shoestown, the shop owned by Mr Douglas’ partner. The CCTV showed Mr Douglas standing in the shop at 4.11pm, before moving to the front door, where a man in dark clothing comes up to him, shoots him, and Mr Douglas collapses to the ground. The man in dark clothing stands over his body for a brief second, before he is shown running away.

Mr Douglas’ daughter is then shown on CCTV coming out from the back of the shop, where she sees her father lying on the ground at the front door. She runs back into the shop, and the emergency services are contacted. Gda Byrne then brought the court through CCTV footage showing the four vehicles at the centre of the investigation, as they drove around the south inner city around the time of the murder.

One of the vehicles, the Suzuki Swift, is shown on CCTV travelling around the south inner city before heading out to Ballsbridge around 4.30pm. The Mitsubishi Mirage is tracked to the Q-park at Stephen’s Green where a man, identified as Mr F, parks up the car at 7.26pm.

However, he forgot to turn off the lights on the car. Three days later, on July 4, 2016, CCTV shows a taxi drives into the Q-park, and a man gets out of the taxi, and jump-starts the Mirage, before driving out of the car park, followed by the taxi.

Just before lunch, the court was shown CCTV footage of four men, two of whom have been identified as Mr C and Mr F, with a third alleged to be Mr Thompson, meeting in Little Caesar’s restaurant, Balfe Street, at 7.30pm, less than four hours after Mr Douglas was shot dead. The trial continues before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Flann Brennan.

Online Editors