CCTV footage of moment Gareth Hutch was shot dead shown in court

THE trial of three Dubliners accused of murdering Gareth Hutch has been shown CCTV footage of the moment he was allegedly shot dead.

Jonathan Keogh (31) is alleged to have been one of two attackers who fatally shot Mr Hutch, the nephew of Gerry Hutch.

Mr Keogh, his sister Regina Keogh (41) and Thomas Fox (31) have pleaded not guilty before the Special Criminal Court to the murder of Mr Hutch. Mr Fox, with an address at Rutland Court, Dublin 1, has also pleaded not guilty to possession of a Makorov handgun in suspicious circumstances.

Gareth Hutch (35) was shot dead as he was getting into his car outside Avondale House flats on North Cumberland Street in Dublin on May 24, 2016. It is the State's case that Jonathan Keogh, of Gloucester Place, Dublin 1, was involved in a "heated exchange" with Mr Hutch the day before the killing, but it appeared to end with both parties shaking hands.

However, he was overheard later that night expressing his intention to kill Mr Hutch. It is alleged by the State that Mr Fox and Ms Keogh were instrumental in planning the murder, and that Mr Keogh and another man, Mr AB, were the shooters.

This morning, Chris Butler, who was, at the time, the east inner city Housing Manager with Dublin City Council, confirmed that on May 24, 2016 he gave Garda Catherine McAteer permission to seize the CCTV system from Avondale House. In her evidence, Gda McAteer said the CCTV system was taken to the Telecommunications Section at Garda Headquarters in the Phoenix Park where it was downloaded onto an external hard drive and kept in secure storage at Mountjoy Garda Station.

Copies of these were given to the defence teams, the court heard.

Paul Burns SC, prosecuting, led Gda McAteer through the CCTV footage. The clips showed the movements of a number of, as yet, unidentified people on the day before the killing, and in the hours leading up to it.

Mr Burns said that at 9.53am on May 24, 2016, the CCTV showed a man leave his flat at Avondale House and walk towards a car. He takes off his jacket, opens the back door of the car and places the jacket on the back seat. As he opens the driver's door and goes to get into the car, two people emerge very quickly from Block A.

"They appear to point an object at him", Mr Burns told the court, as the CCTV footage then shows the two men run away. Mr Burns asked the court to note that the window of the open driver's door was now shattered.

A second camera angle shows the two men get into a BMW, which had been parked up the previous day. The CCTV footages shows that the men sat in the car for a minute, but then they got out, headed towards the pedestrian gate, and ran off down the street. That same camera also showed a man in a silver car pull into the car park of Avondale House. This man, previously identified as Ross Hutch, goes over to where the man fell, briefly gets back into his car, gets out again and then moves towards the gate, as the two men run off.

The trial before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh continues this afternoon.

Online Editors