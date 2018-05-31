CCTV footage linking Freddie Thompson to 'spotter car' is 'blurred and fundamentally flawed', murder trial hears

Freddie Thompson’s legal team have made an application to the Special Criminal Court to have a not guilty verdict directed in his murder trial on the basis that the evidence against him is not strong enough.

Freddie Thompson’s legal team have made an application to the Special Criminal Court to have a not guilty verdict directed in his murder trial on the basis that the evidence against him is not strong enough.

Thompson is charged with the murder of David Douglas in his partner’s shoe shop on Bridgefoot Street on July 1 2016.

While it is agreed by both sides that Thompson was not the gunman on the day, the prosecution argue that he is linked to vehicles used on the day by the killers and is therefore guilty by common design. It is also alleged that Thompson’s DNA and fingerprints were found in two ‘spotter cars’.

At a sitting of the three judge court today, Thompson’s barrister Michael O’Higgins claimed that prosecution linking his client to a Ford Fiesta car on the day is not convincing. He said that CCTV footage that the prosecution allege shows Thompson in the car is “a blur” and “fundamentally flawed”.

“There is a multiplicity of drivers driving at different times and there can be no safe assumption,” he added. He also called into question the manner in which the investigating gardai viewed the CCTV footage to arrive at their conclusion that Thompson was in the car.

Mr O’ Higgins said the case stands or falls on the identification evidence, which he said was contaminated in this case. He said where a sequence of images are being viewed a person making an identification should nominate a name on seeing one image before seeing the next.

In relation to a claim by prosecution that Thompson is seen on CCTV breaking up a device which they say is a mobile phone or part of a phone, Mr O’Higgins said it was “speculation”.

Mr O’Higgins said the vital piece of evidence missing was telephone evidence such as text messages. He said there were no messages in this case, no text message that the murder should proceed nor evidence of calls to other parties.

Barrister for the prosecution, Sean Gillane (SC) opposed the application. “In this case the prosecution rests on combined evidence. It is a case where co-incidence would be an affront to common sense,” he said.

Mr Gillane said the defence claim there were two vehicles directly related to the murder, but it is his opinion there were four, and Thompson is connected to two of them. “All four vehicles were as important as the gun,” he said.

“The four vehicles are moving together, in an almost military fashion,” he added. “This was an organised plan, a team effort. It matters not what the contribution is. If the Ford Fiesta was a knife or a gun what would the court’s view be?,” he asked. Part of the prosecution case is that Thompson was seen having a meal with others believed to be involved in the murder later on the evening that David Douglas was killed.

But Mr O’Higgins said this was “stretching common design to the n’th degree”. Earlier defence counsel Mr O’Higgins called detective inspector John Walsh to give evidence. He confirmed that he stopped Thompson’s car in Rialto in 2005 and as he approached the car Thompson had taken a SIM card from his phone and proceeded to chew it. The three judges said they would rule on the application tomorrow.

Freddie Thompson sat quietly in the court during the application. Clean shaven and of thin build, he was wearing a navy suit jacket, dark blue jean, brown casual shoes and a light blue shirt.

Online Editors