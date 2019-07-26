Cattle 'provided valuable help' by chasing burglar

A member of a gang that stole €4,600 worth of jewellery from a house in Co Meath last year was later chased by cattle into the arms of two waiting gardaí, Trim Circuit Court heard yesterday.

Daniel Lawlor (23), of Kiltalown Road, Tallaght, pleaded guilty to burglary on June 8, 2018 at Carne Hill, Johnstown, Navan.

Detective Garda Pat Muldowney told prosecuting counsel Carl Hanahoe BL that a woman alerted gardaí when she spotted two men breaking into a neighbour's house. The court heard the getaway car had ended up in a cul-de-sac.

Det Muldowney said he and a colleague, who were in position on the adjoining road, heard livestock running in the field, and Lawlor was arrested.

The detective agreed with the prosecutor that the cattle had taken up the chase.

"They were of valuable assistance', he said.

Judge Martina Baxter remanded the defendant on bail for urinalysis and a probation report to November.

