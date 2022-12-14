| 1.5°C Dublin

Catriona Carey's ex-business partner misses court for third time after ‘fall’ in bus station

Maher held the role of ‘joint secretary’ in suspected mortgage scammer Catriona Carey’s ‘Careysfort Assets Estates Limited

Patrick Maher
Catriona Carey leaving Kilkenny District Court Pic:Mark Condren

Catriona Carey leaving Kilkenny District Court Pic:Mark Condren

Catriona Carey leaving Kilkenny District Court Pic:Mark Condren

Patrick O'Connell

Convicted fraudster Patrick Maher failed to appear in court for a third time in a row as he was again due to face sentence in relation to five counts of deception.

The 55-year-old, whose previous excuses for not turning up in court included ‘strokes’ and ‘stress’ claimed, on this occasion, to have suffered ‘a fall’ ahead of his scheduled court appearance.

