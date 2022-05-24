Catriona Carey silent on fraud claims as road offences land her in court

Catriona Carey was in an apologetic mood in Kilkenny District Court yesterday morning.

But when asked outside the courthouse whether she had anything to say to the dozens of people who allege she scammed them out of €500,000, the former Ireland international hockey and camogie player remained silent.

She pleaded guilty to four road traffic offences, apologised through her barrister for failing to appear in court last week, and was “especially” sorry to a female garda for her “totally out of control” behaviour after she was stopped for doing 70kmh in a 50kmh zone.

Carey (44) was banned from driving for four years, but she walked out of court after Judge Geraldine Carthy handed down a suspended sentence.

She has now racked up four convictions before the Irish courts and is currently being investigated for alleged fraud after 39 people came forward with claims she conned them out of hundreds of thousands of euro as part of an alleged mortgage scam.

It came to light earlier this year that the mother-of-two has a previous conviction for fraud.

In February 2020, she received an eight-month suspended sentence after altering a cheque she received from a client who had hired her as his accountant.

She changed a cheque for €6,948, which had been made out to the Revenue’s collector general, instead making it payable to herself, and cashed it at a Bank of Ireland branch on Parliament Street, just a stone’s throw away from the courthouse where she appeared yesterday.

Carey, who had her BMW car seized by gardaí in March, was driven to court by a relative and arrived nearly two hours early.

Dressed in a pair of jeans, white top and black blazer, with a silver pair of heels, she seemed calm and reserved throughout the short hearing.

However, that was not how Garda Julie Chapman described her demeanour on the day she pulled her over for speeding.

In her evidence, Gda Chapman told how Carey was “roaring and screaming” after she stopped her travelling along the Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny on November 21 last year. When asked for her licence, she said she didn’t have it on her and only had a picture on her phone.

Gda Chapman discovered she was banned from driving at the time after receiving a number of penalty points and when informed of this, Carey “disagreed”.

“There was no talking to her,” and “she was totally out of control,” Gda Chapman said.

Another garda who pulled her over just a month later, again driving her BMW on the Castlecomer Road, told the court Carey said she felt she was being picked on, and asked him: “Do you expect me to get taxis?”

Carey’s barrister, Kevin Roche BL, said there was a “certain confusion” about the penalty points which led to her disqualification.

Under cross-examination, Gda Thomas Loughnane accepted that she had never received a road ban from the courts.

Judge Geraldine Carthy said in relation to having no insurance or licence in the first incident, she was taking into account the early guilty plea and the apology offered.

She fined Carey €300 and disqualified her from driving for two years.

However, Judge Carthy said it was difficult to offer an excuse when stopped a month later after getting into a car “knowing full well she’s disqualified”.

In relation to the second instance of driving without a licence or insurance, Judge Carthy sentenced her to three months’ imprisonment, which was fully suspended for 12 months. She was also disqualified from driving for four years.

Catriona Carey has been keeping a low-profile ever since RTÉ Investigates broadcast an inquiry into the activities of an asset management company she runs called Careysfort Asset Estates.

Carey received thousands of euro from people across the country through a mortgage scheme that offered to buy debt from their lenders at a discount.

As part of the arrangement, they paid her a deposit up front. Some paid in cash, while others wired the money to bank accounts in the name of Careysfort Asset Estates.

However, after receiving up to €500,000 from dozens of people, the deals never materialised.

It is alleged the deposits were not returned, despite her providing terms and conditions stating they would receive their money back if the deal did not happen, and that the money instead went towards skiing trips, a new BMW, expensive clothes and lavish weekends away.

A number of complaints have since been made to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) regarding Careysfort Asset Estates, which is registered in the United Kingdom.

It is understood about 39 people have come forward, but not all those affected are expected to make statements.

Carey’s barrister said yesterday the subsequent media attention Carey has received has been difficult for her two children.

As she left the court, Carey kept her head down and declined to answer questions; including whether she had any comment to make on the court outcome or if she had anything to say regarding the multiple allegations of fraud.

While Carey’s day in court has concluded, there are a number of people currently appearing before the courts on a regular basis in a bid to keep their homes after finding themselves in financial difficulty.

The Irish Independent spoke to two people who said they paid Catriona Carey a large sum of money after she promised she could help them secure a new mortgage deal that would allow them to keep their family home.

One woman and her husband, who paid Carey €10,000, said Carey told them the RTÉ investigation was a “misunderstanding” when they asked her about the reports in the newspapers.

The couple met Carey two years ago after falling on hard times. During the recession, they got into financial difficulty after the man lost his business and they were struggling to make mortgage repayments.

Carey said her company would buy their loans at a discount from their bank and provide a new rate for the mortgage holder for 10pc to 30pc of the value of the loan.

“We had hit rock bottom and we were trying to keep our home,” the woman said.

Those affected now fear their chances of getting anything back are slim to none after it was revealed by RTÉ how some of the money was spent on personal items, and by last February just €488.10 remained in the account.

The biggest spend using funds from the company account came on July 21, 2020, when Carey bought a BMW for €55,226.

It has also emerged that Carey has been encountering her own financial difficulties.

A house she owned was sold for €365,000 in March after receivers were appointed to the property.

The house is not her family home and was being rented out for €9,600 a year.

It was up for public auction on property site Bidx1, and only one bid was made.

Interested parties had to pay a deposit of €7,000 to take part in the auction.

Detectives raided Carey’s home in Kilkenny in March, seizing documents and records.

Also in March, members of the GNECB seized her car at a property in Co Wexford.

The Sunday Independent reported that gardaí have now asked British police for help in tracking bank accounts and potential assets.

Detectives with the GNECB have submitted a formal “mutual legal assistance” request to the British police forces to trace any bank accounts or other assets she may have in that country.