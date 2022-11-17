| 9.4°C Dublin

Catfish who groomed teenage boys online avoids jail

The 31-year-old was handed a three-year sentence suspended for three years. Expand

Close

Ashleigh McDonald

A man who posed as a young female to lure four teenage boys into online sexual activity which he then threatened to expose has avoided being sent to jail.

Richard Simpson admitted the online activity — known as ‘catfishing’ — and was handed a suspended sentence for a range of offences against four Co Down schoolboys.

