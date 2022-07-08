Catering worker wins €15,000 redundancy claim after refusing new job due to long bus commute

A catering worker has won her claim for a redundancy payment worth more than €15,000 after a ruling that it was reasonable for her to say no to a transfer that would have required a lengthy commute by bus.

Niamh Ryan’s complaint under the Redundancy Payments Act against Corporate Catering Services Ltd was upheld in a decision published this morning by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), which found the move would have involved significant extra travel time, costs and disruption to her personal life.

Ms Ryan’s trade union representative, Pat O’Donoghue of Siptu, said his member’s employment at the Roche factory in Clarecastle, Co Clare, had been terminated and she was “seeking to ascertain her entitlement to a redundancy payment and the respondent’s failure to provide same in breach of the act”.

Muireann McEnery, employer relations executive at Ibec, said Ms Ryan was consulted with and had “unreasonably refused two separate offers of suitable alternative employment”.

She said Ms Ryan was “deemed to have resigned” and that her client was entitled to refuse to pay redundancy in those circumstances.

The company’s case was that there was a “substantial reduction” in its catering requirements because of downsizing at the Roche site in Clarecastle ahead of its planned closure in March 2020.

Ms McEnery said Ms Ryan was consulted with throughout January and was advised the firm would hire no new permanent employees in the Shannon region to make sure there were jobs available.

Ms Ryan indicated she “could be flexible but would prefer weekdays” – and told management that as she doesn’t drive, she would need the alternative role to be reachable by public transport or with a car share, Ms McEnery said.

On January 23, 2020, Ms Ryan was told an inquiry would be made about an alternative role in Bunratty, Ms McEnery said.

On March 5, the HR manager wrote to Ms Ryan to offer the “suitable alternative” of a catering role working across two sites, Ms McEnery said.

It involved alternate weekends in Shannon and daytime hours in Bunratty Folk Park – sites Ms McEnery said Siptu had confirmed as suitable alternatives in talks, and hours “consistent with the complainant’s wishes”.

When Ms Ryan rejected this first offer, the company came back with another on March 26, 2020 offering a permanent role at Bunratty, Ms McEnery said.

The HR manager told the complainant there was an hourly bus running to Bunratty on a 24/7-basis and that the company would be “happy to arrange her start and finish times to align with the bus’s timetable”, Ms McEnery said.

The complainant wrote back on April 7, declining the role and instead requesting a redundancy package.

Mr O’Donoghue said Ms Ryan had made childcare arrangements around her existing work patterns.

He said his member had been working at the Roche site for about 18 years and had “established a pattern of employment” allowing her to be independent of the requirement for a car and to either walk or cycle to work as required.

“The respondent’s ‘research’ into the bus routes connecting Bunratty and Ennis was deficient,” he said.

“There did not exist a 24/7 bus route and the two possible buses which pass do not operate after 12 midnight,” he added.

He said Ms Ryan had considered the public transport arrangements and found that to work a day shift starting at 7am she would have to leave Ennis at 5.30am, with the same length of journey home.

Two other colleagues who might have been able to carpool with Ms Ryan both lived outside Ennis, and it was “unreasonable to expect either to firstly travel in the opposite direction from their place of work in order to collect [her],” he added.

Adjudicating officer Peter O’Brien in his decision wrote that he accepted the company had acted in good faith to try and keep Ms Ryan in its employment by finding alternatives.

“The new location involved both significant extra travel time, possibly different shifts, disruption to personal life and extra costs for the complainant in both bus fares and possibly taxi fares, if required. No offer of compensation for the inconvenience of transferring to a new location was made,” he wrote.

He cited the Labour Court precedent in Summeridge Ltd and Derek Byrne, in which the difficulty, cost and extra commute time required for a proposed transfer to from a job on Dublin’s westside to one in the city centre was found to be of such magnitude that refusing it was “not unreasonable”.

He found Ms Ryan’s case was “similar” and her arguments “more persuasive” – and that she was entitled to be paid 17.7 years’ statutory redundancy based on her pay of €420 per week, a sum of around €15,200.