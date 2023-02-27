| 7.9°C Dublin

Catering assistant who slipped on footpath awarded €26,000 damages against Dublin home owner

Ray Managh

A 46-year-old catering assistant who slipped on a wet, slimy footpath has been awarded just over €26,000 damages against a Dublin home owner and an estate management company.

Audrey Hunt of Shangan Drive, Ballymun, Dublin 9, had also sued Dublin City Council in the Circuit Civil Court but her case against the local authority was dismissed by Judge James McCourt.

