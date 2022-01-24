Caterers sued after woman died of salmonella from eating contaminated turkey at communion party

A catering service that supplied contaminated food to a children’s party resulting in the death of a Dublin mother is being sued by six separate people through the High Court, it has emerged.

Civil claims have been lodged with the High Court after Sandra O’Brien (55), from River Valley in Swords became ill and died after eating the food at her grand niece’s communion party in May 2017.

More than 70 others fell ill after parties in north Dublin over two days in 2017.

Mrs O’Brien died eight days after contracting a rare form of salmonella by eating cold sliced turkey at the party .

The host of the party had used the services of Flanreil Ltd, a catering company working from O’Dwyers pub on Strand Road in Portmarnock.

Its directors were Rory Reilly from Mornington in Co Meath, and Ciaran Flanagan from Stamullen in Co Meath.

They were later convicted in the District Court for breaches of food safety regulations and issued with fines totalling €18,400.

The Irish Independent has now learned that six claims for damages have been lodged with the High Court against Flanreil and another catering company called RR Links Ltd in which Reilly and Flanagan are listed as directors.

Court records show papers were lodged with the High Court on March 20, 2020. There have been no court listings on the matter to date.

The claims are being made by Mrs O’Brien’s husband and son, as well as four others.

Meanwhile, the directors of Flanreil have since closed the business and set up again under a different name.

They dissolved Flanreil, which was registered to a premises on Dublin’s Fairview Strand, on June 5, 2019.

But six months later, they set up another company engaging in food services registered at O’Dwyer’s pub from where they had operated Flanreil.

This company, named Ukrasurm Ltd, was registered as a catering and food preparation service, restaurant, and ancillary services.

Both men are also directors of two event catering companies. They are RR Links Ltd, which is a joint respondent in the civil claims, and CF Links Ltd, which were set up in December, 2015.

During the inquest into Sandra O’Brien’s death last Monday, Dublin Coroner’s Court heard she was a vibrant and healthy mother-of-one who died of food poisoning after eating contaminated cold cooked turkey.

Her husband Michael said his wife had been a marathon runner and told the inquest of his shock at her death, after what a pathologist described as a “very rare event”.

Dublin Coroner’s Court heard Mrs O’Brien had died of acute myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, secondary to a salmonella infection.

Hers was the only death in an outbreak of 72 cases linked to parties in north Co Dublin over two days in 2017.

A jury returned a narrative verdict in the case.

Michael O’Brien said in his deposition that on May 13, 2017, they attended their grandniece’s Communion party in Ballyboughal, north Co Dublin. His wife ate some of the cold meat that was at the party.

Two days later, on May 15, she complained of feeling unwell. Mrs O’Brien died on May 21, 2017.