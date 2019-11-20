Caterers fined over hygiene breaches that came to light after mum's death

RR Links Catering director Rory Reilly (55) and manager/silent director Ciaran Flanagan (51) provided off-site catering for a number of events on May 13 and 14, 2017, Swords District Court was told.

A number of people who consumed their food were later taken ill, among them Sandra Murphy O'Brien (55), from Rivervalley, Swords, Co Dublin. Ms O'Brien died on May 21, 2017.

The company and its directors admitted a number of breaches of food hygiene regulations.

As a result of a number of breaches of the regulations which they admitted to – including failing to implement effective temperature monitoring of food while delivering it off-site, using private transport to deliver the food, and failing to inform the HSE that RR Links was providing off-site catering – a number of people became ill.

A solicitor representing the HSE told Judge Miriam Walsh at Swords District Court that the HSE has met Ms O’Brien’s family and told them the HSE was not making a case that the offences before the court resulted in the death of Ms O’Brien.

“The offences before the court are technical offences,” the solicitor said.

“They arose from an inspection of the premises on May 19, 2017, arising from a call from Mr Flanagan who said a number of people who ate food delivered off-site became unwell.”

Grace Comerford, of the Department of Health and HSE, told the court both Mr Reilly and Mr Flanagan operated a daily lease agreement at O’Dwyers Bar and Grill to serve hot and cold foods between 10.30am and 9pm.

“When Mr Flanagan contacted the HSE on May 18, 2017, after a number of people became ill following off-site events where they provided food, I attended an on-site inspection and discovered a number of breaches,” said Ms Comerford.

She said she noted the food safety management system for the company contained procedures for the transport of food.

However, Ms Comerford said the company said this part of the system did not apply to their business as they said they did not provide food for off-site events.

Among the offences they pleaded guilty to included failing to follow procedures for the transportation of food and failing to implement effective temperature monitoring of food.

“Temperature monitoring of food during transport is critical,” said Ms Comerford.

Salads, cooked ham, turkey and coleslaw need to be kept between 0-5 degrees. Between 5-6 degrees micro-organisms grow and multiply. There were no temperature monitoring records for transporting foods to off site events.

She said she was informed that food was delivered off-site in private cars, which is not suitable.

She said the initial registration form for the company stated carvery and pub grub but it was providing off-site catering which, she said, the HSE was unaware of.

Ms Comerford also said the company and directors failed to review their procedures when their off-site food deliveries commenced.

She said further inspections were carried out and the company was no longer providing off-site food.

“There are no outstanding issues,” she said.

The solicitor for RR Links, Mr Reilly and Mr Flanagan said both men had been involved in the business together for some time.

He said both men became chefs in their late teens and they now “play active roles in the community”.

He said the incident has had very severe impacts on them and they both have deep regret and sympathy to the family of Ms O’Brien.

He asked Judge Walsh to be “as lenient as possible” as both men provided total co-operation to the HSE and had never come to the HSE’s attention before.

Judge Walsh fined Mr Reilly and Mr Flanagan €6,200 each and fined RR Links a total of €6,000.

She extended the sympathy of the court to Ms O’Brien’s husband Michael and their extended family.

