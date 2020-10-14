‘Cash on demand, sex on demand’ comment damaged Quirke’s chance of acquittal in ‘Mr Moonlight’ case, appeal hears

Garda comments that killer Patrick Quirke was getting “cash on demand” and “sex on demand” from his former lover Mary Lowry were “highly prejudicial” to him during his trial, the Court of Appeal has heard.

On the second day of Quirke’s appeal against his conviction for the murder of love rival Bobby Ryan, a part-time DJ known as ‘Mr Moonlight, his legal team has targeted the admission into evidence of various comments made by gardaí.

In particular, his counsel Bernard Condon SC focussed on remarks made by officers during interviews when Quirke was arrested for the harassment of Ms Lowry in January 2014.

He said gardaí made “the most prejudicial and emotive assertions” while interviewing his client.

“You are basically taking Mary Lowry to the cleaners” was one comment.

“Yes, but you could be seen to be taking advantage” was another.

Other comments complained of by Mr Condon included “Were you not getting cash on demand and sex on demand?”, “This was putting the boot in on Mary Lowry” and “I am putting it to you that you had used Mary in every way. You had her in the palm of your hand”.

Mr Condon said that while it might be permitted to enter such comments into evidence in a trial for harassment, they should not have been included in a murder trial.

“We say there was little or no probative value to these repeated comments,” he said.

Mr Condon said the result of them being admitted was that the repeated impression was give to the jury that Quirke was “a bad person and did bad things to Mary Lowry”.

Giving the example of the “cash on demand, sex on demand” comment, Mr Condon said the defence team had objected to it being admitted and the prosecution had been neutral on the issue.

“The judge simply ruled it in and did so without any particular reason or analysis,” he claimed.

Quirke, a 51-year-old farmer from Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, was jailed for life last year after a jury found him guilty of Mr Ryan’s murder.

Mr Ryan (52) disappeared on the morning of June 3, 2011 after spending the night at his girlfriend Mary Lowry's home in Fawnagown, Co Tipperary.

Although married, Quirke had previously had an affair with her.

It was the prosecution’s case that Quirke killed Mr Ryan and hid his body in a run off tank on Ms Lowry’s lands so he could rekindle the affair.

Quirke had been renting Ms Lowry’s farmlands and invested €80,000 of her money in financial instruments known as contracts for difference (CFDs).

Gardaí suggested this was “another example” of Quirke having control over a “vulnerable woman”.

During one interview Quirke told gardaí that he received a single farm payment of €8,000 per year for the land he leased off Ms Lowry and that it was a normal arrangement for the EU subsidy payment to go to the farmer rather than the landowner.

The jury heard that two years after the murder Quirke staged his discovery of the body as his lease of the property was going to be terminated and he would be unable to keep the remains hidden.

Mr Condon described the putting before the jury of the various garda comments and theories expressed during interviews as “inappropriate”.

This included the proposition that Ms Lowry was vulnerable, that Quirke was controlling her, and that he was jealous and in a rage.

He said the impression left by the entirety of the garda interviews was that “in this break-up Mary Lowry was the party wronged and that Mr Quirke was on all occasions the wrongdoer”.

In relation to the admission of questions and answers in Quirke’s interviews about the CFDs, the single farm payments and Ms Lowry’s cash flow, Mr Condon argued the interviews “were effectively used to circumvent the requirement that the prosecution must prove primary facts appropriately”.

Instead, a situation arose where “the evidence amounted to bald assertions made by Mary Lowry”, he said.

Her statements were not supported by exhibits or other real evidence, he said.

“These were never balanced by the gardaí who knew Mary Lowry gave them wildly inconsistent accounts of events. We say her full financial accounts were not put into evidence and thus no primary facts were established,” he said.

There was no garda investigation of the issues or very belated investigation, no disclosure or very belated disclosure, and no admissible expert evidence.

Because of this, the garda theories advanced in interviews took on added weight, Mr Condon argued.

“Single farm payments, we say, are beyond the ordinary experience of everyday jurors. And thus garda questions asking in an arch fashion: ‘Is that the normal practice?’ can have a potency that cannot be permitted,” he said.

The appeal continues before Mr Justice George Birmingham, Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy and Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy.

