Case of man accused of taking a bin lorry on a nude drink-driving rampage delayed

THE case of a Norwegian businessman accused of taking a bin lorry on a nude drink-driving rampage in Dublin city-centre has been delayed by four months.

Rune Skinnarland (55) had been in the city for a business trip before he allegedly got into the lorry and drove it into the door of an apartment building, causing thousands of euro worth of damage on September 4 last.

Mr Skinnarland, from Norway but with an address at a hotel in Dublin had been granted bail after he lodged €2,000 last year.

His case was back before Dublin District Court but he did not have to attend.

Due to the covid-19 crisis, Judge Colin Daly adjourned it, along with other cases, to a date in September.

Director of Public Prosecutions are awaited. The court has heard extra charges could be brought.

Mr Skinnarland was charged with unauthorised use of a truck belonging to a waste company, drink driving in it and causing criminal damage to its passenger door, back bumper and front passenger side light.

He was also charged with three other offences of criminal damage; to front electronic pedestrian gate at the entrance of an apartment building’s lobby, the wooden frame of the front door of a Dealz shop, and a steel path bollard.

The offences are all alleged to have happened at Liffey Street Lower.

Earlier, the court heard garda arrested the accused and brought him to Store Street station. His reply to one of the charges was “I’m shocked” and he made no reply to the rest.

He had told the court through his barrister that he had no memory of the events and thought his drink might have been spiked. He had claimed he went back to his hotel and "next thing he wakes up naked on the street".

Online Editors