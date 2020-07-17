Case of ISIS suspect Lisa Smith delayed until next week

ISIS suspect Lisa Smith's case has been delayed for another week after she was not present in court to have a book of evidence served.

The former soldier, who is accused of membership of the international terror group, was due to be sent for trial today.

However, the case was adjourned in her absence at Dublin District Court.

The Co. Louth mother-of-one and ex-member of the Irish defence forces, who left Ireland and married after converting to Islam, was returned here from Turkey last December after spending time in a Syrian refugee camp.

Ms Smith is charged with being a member of a terrorist group outside the state between October 28, 2015 and December 1 last year.

The charge alleges she was "a member of a terrorist group styling itself the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) also known as Dawlat al-Iraq al-Islamiyya, Islamic State of Iraq (ISI), Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and Dawlat al Islamiya fi Iraq wa al Sham, otherwise known as 'Da’esh' and the Islamic State in Iraq and Sham.

She is denying the allegations.

On the last date the case was listed, in April, the court heard the book of evidence had been completed but an adjournment was sought by her lawyers amid ongoing restrictions in the courts due to the coronavirus crisis.

This morning, state solicitor Alva O'Herlihy told Judge Bryan Smyth neither the accused nor her solicitor were present. She asked the judge to put the case back to next Friday.

Judge Smyth extended the time required for the service of the book of evidence and remanded the accused on continuing bail, to appear in court on July 24. He said she should be notified to attend.

Ms Smith was arrested at Dublin Airport on December 1 last year, charged on December 4 and denied bail at the district court before being granted it later in the High Court. She remained in custody before taking up bail on December 31.

She has since been before the district court several times, and on previous occasions the court heard it was a "complicated, substantial case."

Her lawyer has previously asked for the case against her to be reviewed and for the charge to be discontinued, but a judge has said this was a matter for the DPP and not the courts. Ms Smith is also anxious to "prove her innocence," her lawyer has said.

Online Editors