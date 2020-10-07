Case involving businessman accused of embarking on naked bin lorry rampage in Dublin struck out

A COURT has struck out the case against a Norweigian businessman who had been accused of taking a bin lorry on a naked, drink-fuelled road rampage in Dublin city centre.

It was alleged Rune Skinnarland (56) drove the truck drunk into the door of a shop and apartment building before waking up on a street with no memory of the events.

However, Judge Bryan Smyth struck all charges out after the gardai failed to provide the defence with video evidence purportedly showing the accused leaving his hotel naked in the early hours of the morning.

Mr Skinnarland was charged with unauthorised use of a truck belonging to a waste company on September 4 last year, drink driving in it and causing criminal damage to its passenger door, back bumper and front passenger side light.

He was charged with three other counts of criminal damage; to an electronic pedestrian gate at an apartment building, the front door of a Dealz shop, and a steel bollard.

The prosecution was ordered last November to disclose copies of all evidence being relied on to the defence.

Dublin District Court was told last month that two statements, video from a mobile phone and CCTV footage from Jury’s Hotel on Parnell Street had not been provided.

It was argued last month by the prosecution that the CCTV was not of evidential value but Judge Smyth had again ordered full disclosure.

When the case came back before him, defence barrister John Griffin said all material except the hotel CCTV footage had been received.

The gardai had viewed this footage and it was mentioned in prosecution documents, he said.

Mr Griffin said his “reading of it” was that the prosecution was relying on the video for identification purposes. It purported to show the accused leaving the back entrance of the hotel naked at around 3.30am.

Judge Smyth said he was not satisfied there had been compliance with the order and struck the case out.

Previously, the court heard Mr Skinnarland, who was in Dublin on a business trip, maintained he was out consuming alcohol on the night, went back to his hotel and "next thing he wakes up naked on the street."

Mr Skinnarland thought "his drink may have been spiked" and was "shocked” at what had been alleged against him," Mr Griffin had told the court.

The cost of the damage was around €4,000.

Online Editors