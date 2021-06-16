Case dropped against youth accused of producing a knife during dispute at house party

THE Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will not be continuing with the charge against a teenage boy accused of producing a knife during a dispute at a house party where 20-year-old college student Cameron Blair was murdered.

The now 16-year-old accused, who cannot be named because he is a minor, went on trial on May 28 charged with the production of a knife at a house on Bandon Road in Cork city on January 16, 2020.

He had been on trial at the Central Criminal Court, which is sitting in Croke Park, for almost three weeks before the case collapsed today.

The DPP will enter a nolle prosequi against the teenager in due course, meaning that the State will not be proceeding with the charge of producing a knife against the juvenile.

The accused, who was 14 at the time of the incident, had pleaded not guilty to producing an article capable of inflicting serious injury in the course of a dispute, in a manner likely to unlawfully intimidate another person.

Before the State opened its case on May 28, the boy pleaded guilty to committing violent disorder with two other persons present together, and using or threatening to use unlawful violence.



The jury was told that the events of the case related to "a tragic situation" where Mr Blair, a chemical engineering student at Cork Institute of technology (CIT), died at Cork University Hospital (CUH) last year after being stabbed in the neck. Another juvenile has already pleaded guilty to his murder.

Addressing the jury of eight men and four women today, Mr Justice David Keane explained that he had been informed this morning by prosecution counsel John Fitzgerald SC, who acts on behalf of the DPP, that the prosecution against the juvenile for the production of the knife had been "discontinued". "That means that the present trial is at an end," he said.

Before discharging the jury, Mr Justice Keane said that much is spoken about human rights and constitutional rights in our democracy and, if these rights are to be protected, then it was necessary for people to discharge their civic duty.

"You have properly discharged your civic duty by acting as jurors in this trial. The subject matter you had to deal with made your experience particularly challenging and difficult," he added.

The judge then thanked the jurors for their service and exempted them from jury service for five years. "The trial to which you have been listening and would have deliberated on is, in effect, at an end and you are free to go," he concluded.

Members of the Blair family were present in court for this morning's proceedings.

When the jury had left the courtroom, Mr Fitzgerald told the judge that in view of the accused's age, there was a requirement that the court direct a probation report, which must be prepared within 28 days.

Mr Justice Keane said he would direct a probation report and he remanded the juvenile on continuing bail until July 12.