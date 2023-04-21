| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

latest Case against senior barrister accused of murdering man in Dublin farm shooting put back

Diarmuid Phelan Expand

Close

Diarmuid Phelan

Diarmuid Phelan

Diarmuid Phelan

Fiona Magennis

The case against a senior barrister accused of murder has been put back to May to allow the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) time to respond to a detailed request for disclosure from defence lawyers.

Diarmuid Phelan (53), of Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, County Dublin is charged with the murder of Keith Conlon at Hazelgrove Farm, Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, on February 22, 2022.

Most Watched

Privacy