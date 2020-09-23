Case adjourned for man and woman charged with perverting course of justice in murder probe

TWO people charged with perverting the course of justice during an investigation into a Dublin murder last year have had their cases adjourned to allow the DPP to finalise the book of evidence.

Wayne Whelan (42) was shot in the head before the Toyota car he was sitting in was torched in the Mount Andrew Rise area of Lucan, Dublin on November 18.

Mr Whelan, who was found on the passenger seat, was identified using DNA analysis.

Last May, Lacey O’Connor (28) and Mark Casserly (45) both of Rowlagh Park in Clondalkin, were charged with perverting the course of justice.

Ms O’Connor is accused of perverting the course of justice during the criminal investigation into Mr Whelan's murder. It is alleged that she gave a false account on November 19 of the movements of another individual, who has since been charged with murder.

Mr Casserly is charged with two charges of providing false accounts to gardaí, on December 5 and December 12, on the movements of the same murder accused.

This morning, Blanchardstown District Court heard that the book of evidence was not yet ready.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said Mr Casserly and Ms O'Connor would consent to an eight week adjournment for the book of evidence.

Judge Gerard Jones remanded the pair on continuing bail to a date in November.

Two men are already before the courts charged with the murder of Mr Whelan.

