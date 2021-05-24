Carpark giant fails in appeal over tax rebate on clamp fees

In its ruling, the Court of Appeal said the clamp-release fee cannot properly be regarded as damages for trespass or a payment in lieu of such damages. Photo: Philip Cloherty

One of the country’s largest carpark operators has lost a long-running challenge against a refusal by Revenue to give it a refund of almost €1.8m in Vat collected in clamping fees.

The Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by Nationwide Controlled Parking Systems (NCPS) against a High Court ruling last year.

This found that the Tax Appeals Commission had erred in finding that Vat was not chargeable on fees paid to release vehicles that had been clamped in private carparks such as shopping centres, train stations, hospitals and apartment complexes.

The case originated in January 2014 after NCPS sought a refund of Vat paid on clamping release fees from November 2009 to October 2013.

Part of the repayment claim was refused by Revenue as it was outside the four-year period for reclaiming tax but the amount of Vat that remained in dispute was €1,778,458.

However, Revenue refused NCPS’s application for a Vat refund on the basis that clamping release fees were a service arising from contracts to de-clamp vehicles which were subject to Vat under EU and Irish tax legislation.

Lawyers for NCPS had argued that the clamping release fee was “a payment in the nature of or in lieu of damages for trespass” and therefore did not constitute a taxable supply of services.

The Tax Appeals Commission (Tac) had ruled that a contract was formed between the NCPS and a motorist when a permit or parking ticket was purchased.

A Tac commissioner also determined that motorists who failed to purchase a ticket or remained parked after the permit or ticket had expired became “trespassers” who were parked in violation of NCPS’s rights.

Lawyers for Revenue argued that while NCPS was entitled to be in carparks, it was not in possession of the carparks and therefore could not make any claim for trespass.

They claimed NCPS provides a service in the form of releasing a clamp in return for the payment of a release fee.

In its ruling, the Court of Appeal said the clamp-release fee cannot properly be regarded as damages for trespass or a payment in lieu of such damages.

Mr Justice Brian Murray and Mr Justice Maurice Collins, with Ms Justice Caroline Costello presiding, said there was nothing in the licence arrangements typically entered into by NCPS which contemplated that the company could claim damages for trespass.

The Court of Appeal said the remedy for vehicles parked without permission or in breach of the parking rules was the immobilisation of the offending vehicle by clamping.

It said the reality of the situation was that however flagrantly a motorist might breach NCPS’s parking rules, their liability to make a payment to the company only arose if their vehicle was clamped.

“In our opinion, the payment is clearly a payment for the release of a clamp,” the court said.

It said the release of the clamp was strictly conditional on the prior payment of a release fee which was sufficient to establish it constituted a supply of services under Vat legislation.