Carer who stole from disabled pensioner (81) avoids prison

A carer who stole €2,600 from a wheelchair-bound 81-year-old has avoided a prison sentence.

Gerard Higgins (51) was warned his theft represented a very serious breach of trust as he was handed a five-month suspended prison sentence and a €1,200 fine.

Higgins, of Henry Street, Cork, was sentenced before Cork District Court after pleading guilty to a total of seven theft charges after he used the Visa card of pensioner John Buckley without his permission for a series of cash withdrawals from ATMs.

Judge John King said he had imposed the suspended sentence as had taken into consideration Higgins' plea, his remorse and his repayment of the entire amount.

However, the judge said it was "a nasty offence".

Unofficial

A victim impact statement was handed in on behalf of Mr Buckley but it was not read out in open court.

Higgins was operating at the time in the role of unofficial carer for Mr Buckley, who is wheelchair-bound.

The defendant had known Mr Buckley for some time.

He would go to Mr Buckley's home ostensibly to check on him but would go to where he knew the Visa card was kept, take the card and then go to a nearby ATM.

Higgins knew the personal identification number (PIN) for the card and made withdrawals from the account without the pensioner's knowledge.

The card would then be safely put back in its storage place.

Det Garda Noel Maxwell told the court the total amount taken from Mr Buckley was €2,600.

All the offences occurred between February and May 2016.

Higgins first pleaded guilty to the seven theft offences in March last year.

The case was adjourned last year to give him adequate time to raise compensation.

Defence solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said that the full €2,600 involved had been successfully raised by the defendant for repayment to Mr Buckley.

Mr Kelleher said the offences arose from the defendant's utter desperation to raise cash for his family.

Higgins faced absolutely dire financial circumstances at the time.

Judge King was told the defendant greatly regretted what had happened.

The court heard he was a "broken man" because of the incident.

Judge King stressed that if full restitution of the €2,600 had not been made, the defendant would have been looking at a custodial sentence.

Higgins was also bound to the peace.

