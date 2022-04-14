Carer faces trial accused of hitting elderly patient

A CARER accused of striking an elderly patient twice in the stomach has been sent for trial.

Basirat Yahaya (47) allegedly left the elderly woman with bruising to her stomach following the assault.

The accused, of Castleview Walk in Swords, is charged with seriously assaulting a woman in her home in Portmarnock on June 17, 2021.

A State solicitor said the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the next sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Dermot Dempsey gave Ms Yahaya the formal alibi caution.

The judge assigned solicitor Ray Kavanagh and one junior counsel on free legal aid.

Garda Michael McCallion previously told Swords District Court that the accused was working as a carer and providing respite care to the injured party in her own home.

Gda McCallion alleged Ms Yahaya struck the elderly woman twice in her stomach with her fists, and this was witnessed by another carer.

Gda McCallion said the elderly woman was in ill-health and died 10 days after this incident. A postmortem found her death had nothing to do with this matter.

Ms Yahaya has not yet indicated a plea to the charge.