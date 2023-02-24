| 5.7°C Dublin

Careless taxi driver hit walker on his leg

Kashif Ashraf (37) admitted careless driving at Simmonscourt Road, Dublin 4.Stock image Expand

Eimear Cotter

A taxi driver struck a pedestrian on the right leg as he was turning his vehicle into a hotel, a court heard.

Kashif Ashraf (37) left the pedestrian with soft tissue damage to the leg.

