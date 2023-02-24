Careless taxi driver hit walker on his leg

A taxi driver struck a pedestrian on the right leg as he was turning his vehicle into a hotel, a court heard.

Kashif Ashraf (37) left the pedestrian with soft tissue damage to the leg.

Judge Dermot Dempsey fined Ashraf €150 but did not disqualify him from driving.

The defendant, with an address at Baybush, Straffan, Co Kildare, admitted careless driving at Simmonscourt Road, Dublin 4 on November 1, 2019.

Sergeant Alan Byrne told Swords District Court that Ashraf was turning into the InterContinental Hotel when his vehicle struck the victim on the leg, leaving him with soft tissue damage to the leg.

The victim was walking on the path with his young daughter at the time, Sgt Byrne said. The court heard the defendant had never been in trouble before.

Defence lawyer Gerard Kennedy said Ashraf wished to apologise for the incident. He cooperated fully with gardaí and had not come to garda attention since.

Mr Kennedy said that Ashraf worked as a taxi driver, and a driving ban would impact on his ability to provide for his wife. She is often unwell and Ashraf is her main carer, Mr Kennedy added.