Care worker who fell asleep on the job and was then sacked for accepting €20 from patient claims he was ‘shafted’ by Beacon Hospital

A healthcare assistant says he was “shafted” by the Beacon Hospital after he was sacked for accepting a €20 note from a patient when he was already on a final written warning for falling asleep on suicide watch.

Brian Murray told the Workplace Relations Commission he went directly to the employment tribunal without appealing the decision to sack him in October 2020 because he thought he would not get a “fair trial” from hospital boss Michael Cullen.

Mr Murray said he was “pressured” to come into work on a Friday in August 2020, despite not having slept since his last night shift, at the end of a work week, which he claims exceeded 50 hours.

He also denied knowing that the patient he had been assigned to had to be constantly watched because of “suicidal ideation” and that accepting a cash gift was forbidden by hospital policy.

Mr Murray has now brought statutory complaints against the private hospital under the Unfair Dismissals Act 1977, the Organisation of Working Time Act 1997 and the Terms of Employment (Information) Act 1994.

Expand Close The Workplace Relations Commission. Photo: Stock image / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Workplace Relations Commission. Photo: Stock image

The tribunal heard the complainant was subjected to a disciplinary investigation for the first time in his 10-year career at the Beacon in late August 2020 after he was found asleep on a hospital bed by a supervisor in the orthopaedic ward during a night shift.

Mr Murray said the colleague he was covering for “just ran out of the room” to take her break without discussing the patient’s care, and that he began to feel unwell and experienced heartburn.

“I couldn’t breathe with the mask – I was hyperventilating, and went to the bathroom. I felt really sick and had a headache,” he said.

“I sat down on the chair. I felt weak. I decided to lie on the bed for maybe 10 or 15 minutes,” he said, adding that he set an alarm.

He said he woke to find the alarm ringing and a supervisor standing over him.

Mr Murray said he had been asked that afternoon by a superior to work the Friday night shift having just done four 12-hour duties over the four previous nights.

“She said she was short-staffed and would I come in… I said no twice and she said she really needed someone. I’d been up with my daughter all day,” Mr Murray said.

“Why agree to do it?” asked his barrister Olivia Crehan BL, appearing instructed by Anthony Collier of Collier law.

“I felt pressured,” he said.

“How much sleep had you had,” counsel asked.

“None,” he replied.

The tribunal heard that the complainant had sought night duties to mesh with childcare arrangements, with schools closed because of the Covid-19 lockdown at the time.

The hospital’s position was that healthcare assistants worked an average 39-hour week according to contract, alternating between four 12-hour shifts in one week and three the following week, across both day and night duties – and that all overtime was voluntary.

Mr Murray said he had already worked four full night shifts by the time he started the Friday night shift in question “plus extra that night” – bringing his hours that week to “more than 50”.

“Brian admitted to an error – that he’d put a patient at risk by going asleep,” said nurse-manager Niamh Connor, who had carried out an initial disciplinary investigation into that complaint.

He said Ms Connor had called him a ‘to the hospital’ when the matter was discussed informally ahead of the disciplinary investigation

A sanction of a final written warning was applied to the complainant following a disciplinary hearing in early September 2020 – a sanction that was still on Mr Murray’s file later that month when he was accused of accepting a cash gift from a patient.

HR officer Anne-Marie McMahon said Mr Murray told investigators examining that allegation that he had been “bullied” in an earlier, informal meeting with Ms Connor and a HR officer.

He said Ms Connor had called him a “disgrace to the hospital” when the matter was discussed informally ahead of the disciplinary investigation.

“I know I let myself down and the hospital down but I don’t think I deserve to be called a disgrace. I just ask that you let me work my notice and resign with some dignity,” the investigators recorded Mr Murray as saying.

Ms Connor told the tribunal she could not recall the incident Mr Murray had described when it was put to her by the hospital’s barrister.

“All I know is that I never took any money from a patient,” the minutes record Mr Murray telling investigators.

“If I bring in the patient and sit her in that chair, what would she say?” he was asked

“I don’t know,” he said.

Ms McMahon’s evidence was that the investigation meeting was later reconvened and that Mr Murray said: “I’m only doing this for the lady. I did take the money. She forced it on me, it was €20.”

“Brian admitted taking the money; he lied repeatedly in the meeting then came back and admitted the truth,” Ms McMahon said.

Expand Close The Beacon Hospital / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Beacon Hospital

In his direct evidence to the WRC, Mr Murray said the patient had asked him during a busy period to bring her out for a cigarette, and that he had done so after initially refusing.

He denied discussing his personal circumstances with the patient and said that their conversation had been a more general discussion of the effects of the pandemic.

“As we were on the way back, she insisted on giving me €20. Out of embarrassment I did not hand it back; I put it in my pocket,” he told the tribunal.

The hospital’s position was that there was a blanket ban on monetary gifts set out in the staff handbook.

Mr Murray said that during his time working at the hospital, patients had given gifts, including restaurant vouchers, socks and perfumes.

“I know there has been money in cards,” he added.

Beacon Hospital nursing director Fiona Kirwan, the deciding officer in the second disciplinary hearing, said the decision to sack Mr Murray was because he had admitted accepting the €20 note after repeatedly denying it to investigators.

In cross-examination, the Beacon’s solicitor David O’Riordan put it to the complainant that he had been offered an appeal to the hospital’s CEO, Michael Cullen and had failed to take it up.

Mr Murray said he felt there would be “no fair hearing” because of the “quickness” of what had happened in the second disciplinary process.

He had earlier described being instructed to clear out his locker and being escorted to the door.

“The way I was walked out on the day – I wasn’t even allowed to walk out on my own,” he said.

“What was the basis for thinking Mr Cullen would shaft you?” Mr O’Riordan asked.

“[They] shafted me the first time,” the complainant said.

“Nobody shafted you, Mr Murray. You were down on a final written warning,” counsel replied.

He said he agreed that “some action” had to be taken for falling asleep but that he believed a final written warning was too harsh a sanction in view of his previously clean disciplinary record and good performance over ten years of service at the hospital.

“I didn’t think I’d get a fair trial,” he said of the prospect of taking an appeal.

Mr Murray’s barrister, Ms Crehan, said there had been a “complete absence of fair procedures” in the case and highlighted the fact that Mr Murray had been given no opportunity to cross-examine the two colleagues who had accused him of accepting the cash gift.

“To this day, we still don’t know who made the allegations. The whole process to this day is tainted,” she added.

Adjudicating officer David James Murphy closed the hearing of the employment law complaints, with a decision expected in due course.