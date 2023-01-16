| 2.8°C Dublin

Care worker who fell asleep on the job and was then sacked for accepting €20 from patient claims he was ‘shafted’ by Beacon Hospital

Stephen Bourke

A healthcare assistant says he was “shafted” by the Beacon Hospital after he was sacked for accepting a €20 note from a patient when he was already on a final written warning for falling asleep on suicide watch.

Brian Murray told the Workplace Relations Commission he went directly to the employment tribunal without appealing the decision to sack him in October 2020 because he thought he would not get a “fair trial” from hospital boss Michael Cullen.

