Care worker was concerned for Chrissie Treacy's welfare, murder trial is told

A care worker had concerns for Chrissie Treacy's welfare arising out of ongoing difficulties with nephew Michael Scott over land, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

It is the prosecution case that Mr Scott deliberately ran over Ms Treacy following a long-running dispute over land.

Susan Keane told Mr Scott's trial that after telling her coordinator of her concerns, she sent an email to her employers.

She told them that she would have to move on from her duties at Ms Treacy's home because it was inconvenient, she no longer wanted to be in that environment, and she found it "draining".

Another care worker told the trial that she once heard Mr Scott using a loud voice and banging the table during an argument with Ms Treacy.

Caitriona Starr also said that less than two hours before her death Ms Treacy was in "good form", listening to "jazzy music" on her kitchen radio and looking forward to going shopping with her friend Regina Donohue.

The trial also heard that Ms Keane had remarked to Mr Scott "it was strange" that Ms Treacy's missing dog Bradley got out of her home when the doors were locked, while the local priest had prayed at Mass for Bradley's safe return.

Mr Scott (58) of Gortanumera, Portumna, Co Galway has pleaded not guilty to her murder on April 27, 2018 outside her home in Derryhiney, Portumna. The defence says that Ms Treacy's death was a tragic accident.

Ms Keane became upset when she told prosecution counsel Dean Kelly SC about the day Ms Treacy's beloved dog Bradley "vanished off the face of the earth" on February 23, 2018, about two months before her death.

Ms Keane was with Ms Treacy that morning until a bus arrived to bring Ms Treacy to a daycare centre.

Bradley would usually be lying on a cushion in the kitchen or sitting on a cushion under the range and before leaving Ms Treacy would tell him: "Bye Bradley! Mind the house."

As they left that morning, Ms Keane said the door of the house was locked and Bradley was inside. He was missing when Ms Treacy returned home that evening.

The following morning Ms Treacy was "utterly devastated," the witness said. "She was grieving for her best friend. She was very upset, he had just vanished off the face of the earth basically."

Ms Keane spoke to Ms Treacy about an alarm pendant that she wore around her neck because, she said, Ms Treacy was "obviously afraid". The locks on Ms Treacy's doors were changed after that and an alarm system with cameras was installed.

Some time after Bradley went missing Ms Keane said to Michael Scott that "it was strange" that Bradley got out when the doors were locked.

She said Mr Scott told her that Bradley had been in the yard 15 minutes before the bus arrived to take Ms Treacy to daycare. Ms Keane said she was at the house throughout that time and didn't think Bradley had been in the yard.

Ms Keane also noticed that up until a few months before Ms Treacy's death, Mr Scott would take his aunt's rubbish away but that had stopped and it was piling up in the yard. Mr Scott's wife had also stopped taking Ms Treacy to daycare, she said.

On one occasion Ms Keane was trying to encourage Ms Treacy to be more active by walking outside her home but, she said, Ms Treacy "didn't want to go out in case Michael was there".

On March 23, 2018, just over one month before Ms Treacy's death, Ms Keane spoke to her coordinator at Family Carers Ireland about concerns she had "arising from ongoing difficulties between Chrissie and Michael Scott over land."

She said she had concerns for Ms Treacy's welfare. Her coordinator, she said, was grateful and thanked her for her concern.

About three weeks later Ms Keane emailed her employers telling them that she was going to have to move on from her duties with Ms Treacy, saying she no longer wanted to be in that environment and she found it draining.

Caitriona Starr told Mr Kelly that she started caring for Ms Treacy in 2016, doing light housework and preparing her dinner.

She was aware that Ms Treacy was on medication for depression, particularly after Bradley disappeared.

When she first started working with Ms Treacy, she would meet Mr Scott, his wife and their children from time to time.

Ms Starr noticed "tension" between Mr Scott and Ms Treacy in the year or two before her death and she knew that the tension was "around the issue of land". Mr Scott, she said, stopped calling to the house.

Carers were in the habit of filling a jug of milk for Ms Treacy from a cooling tank in one of the sheds attached to the dairy farm run by Mr Scott.

Sometimes she noted that the shed was locked and there would be machinery and trailers in the way leading to the shed. "I used to call it the obstacle course," she said. "It felt like Mike didn't want us to get to the milk."

Ms Treacy, she said, was unable to get over the "obstacles" and was "afraid to go outside there".

There was a "good road" and a "bad road" leading to Ms Treacy's home, the witness said. Ms Treacy didn't want cattle coming up the good road because she didn't want visitors' cars to get dirty.

In the three months before Ms Treacy died, the cows had started to come up the good road, Ms Starr said, adding: "Cows don't make that decision themselves."

About six months before Ms Treacy died, Ms Starr heard Mr Scott arguing with Ms Treacy. He left when Ms Starr arrived but said something to her about land as he left. Ms Treacy was "quite upset", Ms Starr said.

When asked how she knew they had been arguing, Ms Starr said: "I could hear his loud voice and I heard him banging on the table."

On the day that Ms Treacy died, Ms Starr called to Ms Treacy's home at about 1.50pm. She had her dinner and a cup of tea with two biscuits that had been bought by Ms Treacy's friend Regina Donohue.

"Regina used to buy cheap biscuits in Aldi and she used to call them mouldy biscuits but she still ate them," Ms Starr said.

As Ms Starr was leaving at 2.17pm she recalled that Ms Treacy was listening to "jazzy music" on Galway Bay FM and waiting for Ms Donohue to take her shopping.

"She was in really good form that day and looking forward to going shopping," she said. Ms Treacy was sitting at her kitchen table with her house keys in front of her. "Since Bradley went she always kept the keys close to her," she said. "And she always wore the pendant alarm around her neck."

Ms Starr recalled that on February 17 that year the local priest had prayed at Mass for Bradley's safe return. "She was so happy about that," the witness said.

On February 25 Ms Starr spoke to Mr Scott about Bradley and he told her that the dog "went out the window". Ms Starr said there was "no way the dog went out the window. He was too fat and too lazy. He just wouldn't be able to get up to get out of the window."

The trial continues on Tuesday in front of Ms Justice Caroline Biggs and a jury of seven men and eight women.

