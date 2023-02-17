| 11.5°C Dublin

Care worker was concerned for Chrissie Treacy's welfare, murder trial is told

Michael Scott denies murdering his aunt following dispute over land

Eoin Reynolds

A care worker had concerns for Chrissie Treacy's welfare arising out of ongoing difficulties with nephew Michael Scott over land, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

It is the prosecution case that Mr Scott deliberately ran over Ms Treacy following a long-running dispute over land.

