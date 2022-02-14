Car passenger raised his fists to gardaí in ‘fighting stance’, court hears

Gheorge Vicol (28) had to be brought to the ground as he became increasingly aggressive while interfering in the drink-driving arrest in west Dublin.

A PASSENGER in a car raised his fists to gardaí in a “fighting stance” when they tried to arrest the driver on suspicion of being under the influence.

Judge David McHugh fined him €100.

Vicol, a father-of-two of Curragh Hall Avenue, Tyrrelstown, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and garda obstruction.

Blanchardstown District Court heard Vicol was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped at Bishop’s Orchard, Tyrrelstown, on November 7 last year.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and Vicol, who was a passenger, kept interfering, Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said.

He stood between the garda and the driver, shouting. The garda told him to leave the area and Vicol did but returned two minutes later, shouting aggressively.

When told he would be arrested, the accused “raised his fists in a fighting stance”, Sgt Callaghan said.

He resisted arrest and had to be brought to the ground.

Vicol was “obviously very, very inebriated” and “didn’t know what he was doing”, his solicitor William Cadogan told the court.

The accused apologised for his unacceptable behaviour. He was from Moldova and had been in Ireland for three years.

Judge McHugh said the obstruction charge was “at the higher end” and fined the accused.