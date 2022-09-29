Car passenger had cannabis which was slipped through window

A PASSENGER caught with a bag of cannabis which had been slipped through a car window by another individual panicked when he saw gardaí and put it down his trousers, a court heard.

John Merrigan (20) did not have addiction issues, and this was a case of “wrong time, wrong place”, his lawyer said.

Judge John Brennan adjourned sentencing for six months, saying he would apply the probation act if Merrigan stayed out of trouble.

The defendant, of Church View, Rathnew, Co Wicklow, admitted possession of cannabis and having the drug for sale or supply at Dublin Street in Balbriggan.

Garda Aidan Marks told Swords District Court that gardaí stopped and searched the occupants of a 2006-registered vehicle on October 13, 2021.

Gda Marks said Merrigan was taken to Balbriggan garda station where he took a large package from his trousers.

It contained cannabis, with a street value of €3,300.

Defence lawyer Deirdre Flannery said Merrigan had no addiction issues.

He was in the car with a friend, when an individual approached and slipped a package through the window.

The driver asked Merrigan to hold on to it, which he did, and when the car was stopped by gardaí he panicked and put the package down his pants.

Ms Flannery said Merrigan made a mistake and was very sorry for his behaviour.

She asked the judge to leave him without a conviction.