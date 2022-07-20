Cannabis was still in driver’s system from night before

A DRIVER caught under the influence of cannabis had used it the night before and it was still in her system when she was stopped, a court heard.

Sophie Walker (22) was uninsured and had borrowed a friend’s car to visit her mother at the time.

Judge John Brennan banned her from driving for a year and fined her a total of €400.

Walker, with an address at All Saints Close, Raheny, admitted driving under the influence of an intoxicant and having no insurance or valid licence.

Garda Sergeant Kirsten Somers told Dublin District Court she stopped the accused driving a BMW on the North Circular Road at 2.09pm on March 26.

Walker admitted she had no licence and failed a roadside breath test.

When charged, she said: “That was from the night before, it was still in my system, there was nothing I could do.”

The court heard she had a previous conviction for uninsured driving.

On the day, Walker wanted to visit her mother and borrowed a friend’s car, her solicitor Andrew Broderick said.

She accepted it was a reckless act to get behind the wheel knowing she was not insured.

She had taken cannabis the night before and was not fully under the influence of the drug but it was “unacceptable nonetheless.”

Judge Brennan said it was “serious enough” but Walker had fully co-operated with gardaí.