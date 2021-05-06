Cannabis smoker who was abusive to gardaí will need ‘glowing probation report’, says judge

A MAN seen smoking cannabis on a city street shouted abuse at gardaí when they searched him.

Shane Valentine (26) had a €150 bag of the drug on him when he was arrested.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case and said he would need to get a “glowing probation report”.

Valentine, with an address at Kilkee House, Clare Village, Malahide Road, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

The court heard gardaí on patrol at Bachelors Walk on February 27 last year found the accused “openly smoking a cannabis joint”.

They searched him and found a bag of cannabis with a value of €150.

The accused became abusive and aggressive and refused to give his details to the officers.

Valentine had previous convictions for drugs offences.

Cannabis was a “huge difficulty” for the accused, his solicitor Michele Finan said.

He had been working at a stud farm, but this “all fell apart for him” after he lost his accommodation.

The judge ordered a probation report, but warned Valentine he would get a sentence if he came to the attention of the gardaí.