Cannabis growing father (52) planned to use drug in ‘tea and cookies’

A DUTCH dad who was growing an estimated €16,000 worth of cannabis plants for use in tea and cookies had no idea of the seriousness of his actions, a court heard.

Randolf Bruin (52) claimed he had planted the seeds to see if they would grow.

Judge Gerard Jones accepted that Bruin was a “decent man” and a “family man”.

The judge ordered the defendant to donate €1,000 to the LauraLynn Foundation and he struck out the charges.

The defendant admitted possession of cannabis and cultivating the drug without a licence on April 23, 2020.

Garda Thomas McDaniel told Blanchardstown District Court that he obtained a search warrant and searched the defendant’s home at Charnwood Green in Clonsilla.

During the course of the search, gardaí found cannabis plants in various locations, including the kitchen, a bedroom and in a greenhouse at the rear of the property.

Gda McDaniel said the cannabis plants were at various stages of growth, from early to fully grown.

The plants, 21 in total, had a potential street value of €800 per plant, or €16,800.

The court heard that the DPP had directed summary trial in the district court on a guilty plea only.

Bruin had no previous convictions, the court heard.

Defence lawyer said most of the plants were in the early stages of growth, and this was not a substantial growing operation, nor had it been designed for maximum growth.

He said there were no heat lamps in the greenhouses, and the cannabis plants were growing amongst herbs and orchids.

Some plants were also out in the open, the court heard, though Gda McDaniel said heat lamps were found in the upstairs bedroom.

The lawyer said that Bruin, a father of one originally from the Netherlands, was unaware how serious his actions were.

Gda McDaniel accepted that Bruin was “trying things out, more or less”.

The lawyer said that the purpose of planting the seeds had been to see if they would grow.

Bruin intended to use the cannabis in tea, cookies and to smoke it, but did not intend to sell it, the court heard.

Bruin also made full admissions to gardaí during the search and had co-operated fully with their investigation.