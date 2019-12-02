Cannabis dealer told gardaí that weighing scales were 'to measure the sugar for my tea', court is told

Brian Davis (34) gave an "unbelievable" explanation that he had the scales in his bedroom because he liked to know exactly how much sugar and salt to put in his tea and dinner.

Davis admitted possession of the cannabis, but denied it was for sale or supply. Judge Paula Murphy said his evidence was not credible and found him guilty. The judge adjourned the case for a probation report.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí had searched Davis' home at Bunratty Road, Coolock, Dublin, on July 14, 2016.

Sgt Lisa Murray said cannabis resin was found in a Dunnes Stores bag in a bedroom.

More resin was found in a black bin liner found inside a football boot in a sports bag. It totalled 45.1g, worth €902.

Digital weighing scales were sitting on a TV unit, also in the bedroom, Sgt Murray said.

There was €580 in cash in a tin beneath the TV cabinet.

Davis denied the cash was the proceeds of selling drugs, saying it had come from birthday gifts and savings.

He said he was on disability allowance of €100 a week and had never worked.

Davis was paying €26-a-week rent, was living alone in the house and had a dog to look after.

"I smoke a lot of weed," he said, insisting the cannabis was for personal use over a month.

He was funding it "out of my labour", he said.

"I weighed my salt and sugar on it," he said of the scales. "I like to know exactly how much is going into my tea or dinner."

Gardaí asked him if it would not have been of more use in the kitchen.

"Yeah," he replied, adding that he "just left it" in the bedroom. When it was put to him he had the drugs for sale or supply, he said: "That's a load of b******s."

Asked how much he smoked per week, he said: "A good bit, it keeps me calm." He said he had only paid €500 for the drugs.

A state solicitor said the accused's story was "unbelievable", and what was found was indicative of a drugs "enterprise."

Davis had a "heavy" reliance on cannabis, his solicitor said. He had no previous convictions.

