| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Camogie coach’s €47,000 personal injury award upheld

Stock image Expand
The club said no risk assessment had been carried out on the seating. Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

The club said no risk assessment had been carried out on the seating. Stock image

The club said no risk assessment had been carried out on the seating. Stock image

/

Stock image

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

A camogie coach who slipped while stepping over seats at a GAA pitch in Co Tipperary has had a personal injury award of €47,000 upheld by the Court of Appeal.

Liza Carroll took a claim after suffering serious facial injuries following the incident in Roscrea on December 4, 2017.

Related topics

More On Tipperary news

Most Watched

Privacy