Camogie coach’s €47,000 personal injury award upheld

A camogie coach who slipped while stepping over seats at a GAA pitch in Co Tipperary has had a personal injury award of €47,000 upheld by the Court of Appeal.

Liza Carroll took a claim after suffering serious facial injuries following the incident in Roscrea on December 4, 2017.

The plaintiff, who was wearing studded football boots at the time, tried to walk over several rows of seating in order to look over a wall to see who was arriving for training.

As her foot went over the seating, the rear part of her boot got caught on the galvanised surface and she was “pitched violently forward”, hitting the second row with her chest and the third row with her face.

The High Court award of €47,000 was appealed by the defendants, who argued they should have no liability.

However, the Court of Appeal ruled that “the failure of a visitor to take care for their own safety is not to be seen as an absolute bar to succeeding in a claim against the occupier”.

The club said no risk assessment had been carried out on the seating. Stock image

Witnesses called on behalf of Roscrea GAA said that when the seating was installed originally, it consisted of bare concrete. Metal and plastic cladding were then applied around 10 to 15 years before the plaintiff’s accident.

Engineer Peter Flynn, who was called on behalf of the plaintiff, gave evidence that the metal surface of the seating was smooth with a plastic coating and had little or no resistance to slip, especially if wet or frosty.

He said that if the original concrete surface had been there without the cladding, it would have provided more slip resistance, and in that event the plaintiff might have avoided the accident.

A consulting engineer called on behalf of the defendants also accepted the effect of the metal sheeting increased the risk of slipping. The club said no risk assessment had been carried out on the seating.

It was also outlined that Ms Carroll contributed to the fall by failing to use the pedestrian entrance to the side of the seating.

Mr Justice Seamus Noonan ruled it was “uncontroversial” to say the cladding was entirely unsuitable.

He said the defendants claimed the incident could not have been foreseen, and therefore they were not liable.

While there was an element of contributory negligence, it did not absolve the defendants from the consequences of their negligence,

“The law in relation to reasonable foreseeability does not require that the precise circumstances and mechanism of every accident must be actually anticipated by a defendant,” he said in his judgment.

“In the present case, it cannot in my view be gainsaid that the risk of somebody falling as a result of their foot or feet slipping on the surface of these benches was plainly foreseeable.

“The fact that the plaintiff could have avoided the accident by doing something different or taking a different route does not exculpate the defendants from the consequences of their own negligence.”

The appeal was dismissed.